Native American artists gather for open house and art show this weekend

Award-winning Native American artists will host an open house and art market this weekend.

A home for sale in Tulsa, 12012 S. Granite Ave., will serve as the gallery for this event. Guests can tour the home while browsing a selection of artwork on display, created by renowned Native American artists who will be there for guests to meet.

The open house and art market, presented by the Rt. 66 Native Arts Alliance, will last from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Guests can enjoy live music from pianist and singer Jan Gorrell, champagne and charcuterie.

“This is a unique opportunity to look at a beautiful home, see some beautiful artwork and learn more about the history of different Native American cultures,” said Betsy Swimmer, the president of the Rt. 66 Native Arts Alliance and an agent for Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. “I hope to showcase this home as well as showcase these four artists whom I really respect.”

The Comanche painter and flutist Timothy Tate Nevaquaya, the Cherokee potter Crystal Hanna, the Choctaw painter and illustrator Gwen Coleman Lester, as well as the Osage silversmith and sculptor Clancy Gray, will all be at the event to meet and share their art with guests.

If you can’t make it to the open house, head to the Vault Gallery for a Christmas market full of handmade Native American items now through Dec. 23. The Vault Gallery, 1801 N. Oklahoma 66 in Catoosa, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information about the open house, art market or Christmas market, visit rt66nativeartsalliance.org.