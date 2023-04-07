A beautiful, one-story rebuild located in the Park Terrace neighborhood is now on the market and is our Showcase Home of the week.

This home at 3215 S. Troost Ave. was meticulously rebuilt over two years by owner and agent Chris Noel and the Creative Home Designs team. The stunning property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and spans 3,000 square feet on a 0.26-acre plot.

The home was expertly designed to feel modern but still welcoming and comfortable, Noel said.

“It’s a modern retreat that’s also very warm and inviting,” Noel said.

The original home was built in 1950, Noel said. He and the design team kept the home’s foundation but completely rebuilt the new home on top of it.

Large windows can be found all throughout the home, which allow plenty of natural light to pour in. The open-concept kitchen and living room are lined with windows facing the spacious backyard. This space, combined with the shaded outdoor living area, truly cements the home as being perfect for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining, Noel said.

“Because this home flows so well, it’s really made for someone who loves to entertain,” Noel said.

The large backyard can also easily incorporate a pool, Noel said.

One of this home’s best and most unique features is the downstairs wine cellar, which is accessible by a spiral staircase in the living room, Noel said. This room, designed with concrete walls and ceilings, can also double as a tornado shelter.

“It’s several degrees cooler down there than the rest of the house, so it’s an ideal wine storage area,” Noel said. “It’s also a great, quiet place to hang out — it’s a beautiful space to me.”

For someone looking to move to midtown Tulsa, this home’s location is perfect, Noel said. Brookside, Gathering Place and Utica Square are all very close by.

“This house truly is in the heart of midtown,” Noel said.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Chris Noel, McGraw Realtors, 918-740-2103.