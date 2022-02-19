Modern Marvel: Midtown smart home sweeps across one acre

This week’s showcase home is a sprawling, modern estate positioned in the heart of midtown Tulsa. Located on one acre, this large, luxurious home is brimming with state-of-the-art technology and many modern amenities. With five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a massive four-car garage, this spacious estate is a great place to raise a family.

To make its residents’ lives more seamless, this home is fully outfitted with Control4 home automation technology and even has automated window shades. The large designer kitchen, situated to overlook the living room, contains upgraded appliances, automated Jay Rambo cabinets, quartz countertops and double islands, making it the perfect area to entertain and prepare meals. The open living room is large, features sky-high ceilings and is flanked by a wall of windows, causing the space to be flooded with natural light.

This home’s master suite is on the first floor and features a fireplace as well as a luxurious, spa-like master bathroom. The home’s four other bedrooms all have access to full bathrooms.