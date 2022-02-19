Modern Marvel: Midtown smart home sweeps across one acre

This week’s showcase home is a sprawling, modern estate positioned in the heart of midtown Tulsa. Located on one acre, this large, luxurious home is brimming with state-of-the-art technology and many modern amenities. With five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a massive four-car garage, this spacious estate is a great place to raise a family.
To make its residents’ lives more seamless, this home is fully outfitted with Control4 home automation technology and even has automated window shades. The large designer kitchen, situated to overlook the living room, contains upgraded appliances, automated Jay Rambo cabinets, quartz countertops and double islands, making it the perfect area to entertain and prepare meals. The open living room is large, features sky-high ceilings and is flanked by a wall of windows, causing the space to be flooded with natural light.
This home’s master suite is on the first floor and features a fireplace as well as a luxurious, spa-like master bathroom. The home’s four other bedrooms all have access to full bathrooms.
For working from home, this estate has a dedicated office space in a round room full of windows to provide inspiration. For the avid bookworm, this home also offers a library full of built-in shelves to house precious books, antiques and other collectable items.
A quick walk down to this home’s basement will provide you with instant entertainment. A full game room, home theater, wet bar and wine cellar ensures that your time spent in this home will never be boring.
Extending through the home’s massive backyard is a large lap swimming pool, perfect for exercise or leisure. When you’re ready to take a break from the water, relax in the home’s exterior covered porch with automated screens, a much-needed luxury on a hot Oklahoma day.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call Brent Clark, Keller Williams Advantage, 918-804-4101.
Featured video: