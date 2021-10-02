Million-dollar home in the woods has a priceless view and all the creature comforts

SAND SPRINGS — It’s hard to imagine a million-dollar home — one offering all the comforts you can dream up, all of the elegant, sophisticated finishings you’d expect at that price point and a priceless view of the downtown Tulsa skyline — being upstaged by the land on which it sits.
Luckily for us, we don’t have to try to imagine such a scenario. It exists.
Nestled on 3-plus acres deep in the Osage County woods on the northern edge of Sand Springs, mere minutes from the bustle of downtown Tulsa, sits just such an anomaly.
James May started building his industrial modern marvel in 2018 and moved in the following year, followed later in 2019 by his partner, Cindy Ellison.
The 3,752-square-foot steel-and-glass structure rises from atop a ridge almost as if it were just another of the numerous giant stone slabs that dot the landscape, left there eons ago by Mother Nature and the glaciers.
But the house is decidedly newer — and also less significant than its surroundings to its builder.
“I love the land,” May said. “The house was always secondary to me.”
It was the rugged beauty of the rocky, forested landscape that drew him to this site more than 30 years ago.
A civil engineer with a master’s degree in chemical engineering, as well, May bought 35 acres here in 1990 from the Bank of New Mexico and began to look for a home site.
“I would come out here at night — all over — every night for weeks with a big ladder and would climb up in trees and try to see” which spot had the best view, he said.
“When I found this, that was it.”
But despite living in a forest, May didn’t want a cabin.
“I’ve always liked industrial. I’m an engineer, so I always liked things sturdy,” he said. “It’s extremely strong.
“And also, I love modern, contemporary stuff. So I tried to design with that.”
He clearly succeeded.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home’s commercial-grade foundation and structure are complemented by white oak flooring throughout the upstairs living and bedroom areas.
Custom epoxy finishes and stained concrete floors are featured in the loft that overlooks the main living area, as well as in the garage and downstairs areas.
The “wet room” master bath stays cozy despite its striking marble flooring and walls thanks to heated floors.
Gloriously high ceilings and abundant low-E double-paned “storefront” windows help to bring the outdoors in, and a partly enclosed, covered balcony outside the master bedroom and living area makes it easy for those inside to get outdoors.
A spacious, open kitchen features granite countertops and a quartzite-topped island with high-end appliances throughout.
A large butler’s pantry with restaurant-quality stainless shelving, a separate pantry area in an enclosed stairwell and large cabinet areas upstairs and downstairs provide oodles of storage.
Outside, multiple professionally designed concrete decks and an oversize firepit add plenty of creature comforts for watching the many creatures who inhabit the surrounding woods.
The home has a three-car side entry garage, and the commercial steel exterior is impermeable to termites and resistant to storm damage and wildfires.
“One of the benefits of a steel house in the forest is that it’s not going to burn,” Ellison said.
Other types of pests are accounted for, too. The property is reached via a security-code-gated entrance to the Tulsa View subdivision, and the home itself has a FrontPoint monitored security system and a Lorex 16-channel high-resolution camera system with nocturnal recording capability.
Steel doors on all outside entry points complement the home’s security, and an enclosed stairwell between floors can be locked on either side for added safety or even to allow the bottom floor to be used as its own self-contained home.
All of those luxurious amenities and high-tech features must cost a fortune in utilities, though, right?
Wrong.
Two high-efficiency Lenox air-conditioning units, two high-efficiency two-speed Lenox natural gas heaters and two 11.2-gallon-per-minute Mavian natural gas on-demand water tanks mean warm winter nights, cool summer days and virtually endless hot showers for pennies.
Foam insulation and ⅝-inch drywall construction add to a high degree of energy efficiency, with heating and air-conditioning bills typically running less than $150 a month for the nearly 4,000-square-foot home.
“The utilities are very reasonable and budget-friendly,” May said.
The home has an aerobic water treatment system with spray irrigation, plus 4-inch downspouts that May said would let a homeowner collect water for additional watering needs.
“It would be very easily converted for water-management upgrades,” he said.
May sounds more like a tree-hugger than a high-roller.
“I am a conservationist,” he said. “I’ve worked for the Corps of Engineers, and I’ve worked for several of the engineering firms on projects to do just that — to conserve things.
“We didn’t tear up anything here we didn’t have to.”
And some of those undisturbed “things” have been there for a very, very long time.
One of the most interesting finds May has come across as he has explored the property for the past 30-plus years is a rock into which “M.T.X. 1841” was carved.
May knows that the area was often frequented by robber gangs back in the old days, and author Washington Irving embarked on a monthlong journey across Indian Territory in the fall of 1832, traipsing through these very woods.
But specific answers about who carved May’s rock — and what it means — remain elusive.
“This land still has secrets,” he said. “I’m convinced of it.
“I’m very attached to this land,” May added. “Very much so.”
But it’s not just the rocks he loves. It’s also the history of the place.
Years ago — eons ago — “somebody else essentially had this view,” he said, nodding toward the east and Tulsa’s gleaming skyscrapers. “I would like to have the picture of what he was seeing.”
And the best part about living in the woods? It’s not the million-dollar house.
“Whatever goes on down there,” May said, pointing toward downtown Tulsa, “it doesn’t affect us at all.”
