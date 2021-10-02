Million-dollar home in the woods has a priceless view and all the creature comforts

SAND SPRINGS — It’s hard to imagine a million-dollar home — one offering all the comforts you can dream up, all of the elegant, sophisticated finishings you’d expect at that price point and a priceless view of the downtown Tulsa skyline — being upstaged by the land on which it sits.

Luckily for us, we don’t have to try to imagine such a scenario. It exists.

Nestled on 3-plus acres deep in the Osage County woods on the northern edge of Sand Springs, mere minutes from the bustle of downtown Tulsa, sits just such an anomaly.

James May started building his industrial modern marvel in 2018 and moved in the following year, followed later in 2019 by his partner, Cindy Ellison.

The 3,752-square-foot steel-and-glass structure rises from atop a ridge almost as if it were just another of the numerous giant stone slabs that dot the landscape, left there eons ago by Mother Nature and the glaciers.

But the house is decidedly newer — and also less significant than its surroundings to its builder.

“I love the land,” May said. “The house was always secondary to me.”

It was the rugged beauty of the rocky, forested landscape that drew him to this site more than 30 years ago.