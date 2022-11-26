Merry and bright: Lighting up your home with professional Christmas lights

If you’re curious about hiring professionals to install Christmas lights on your home, you’re not alone: Tulsans are some of the biggest consumers of Christmas lights in the country, according to local light vendors.

From mid-October to mid-December, Christmas light installers are busy scampering across roofs all over the greater Tulsa area, creating colorful and memorable holiday displays.

For about eight weeks, these professionals will decorate thousands of homes across Tulsa in hopes of spreading Christmas cheer and alleviating holiday stress for their clients.

“Our biggest goal is that we want to take all of the hassle out of Christmas lighting,” said Rob Goodman of Get Lit Christmas Lighting.

Over the past several years, more and more Tulsans have taken the hassle-free route when it comes to Christmas lighting, opting for professionals to do the hard work for them. Since Goodman and his partner, Zach Holderness, started Get Lit Christmas Lighting three years ago, they’ve doubled their business every year, they said.

There are several possible explanations for this growth, Goodman said. Tulsa itself has experienced a consistent population growth of 0.51% annually, according to World Population Review. Initiatives like Tulsa Remote make Tulsa an appealing option for out-of-state transplants, and the lower cost of living here compared to other major U.S. cities makes it possible for people to include Christmas lights in their budgets, Goodman said.

“We’ve talked to hundreds of people who have moved here this year, and they’re like, ‘I’m from California, but I moved here and all my neighbors have Christmas lights, so we’ve got to do it,’” Goodman said. “I think naturally, as Tulsa has exploded in growth, so has our Christmas lighting business.”

As far as the lights themselves, many Tulsans are opting to use more and more lights on their homes each year, said Bobby Standley of Christmas Decor by Complete Lawn Maintenance.

“We used to mostly do the front lines and peaks of each home, but over the past two seasons, we’ve seen more people asking us to outline their garages, windows, ridges and doors,” Standley said.

In recent years, Standley said he’s noticed an increased demand for pure white LED lights. Additionally, more people are opting for permanent track lighting — lights that stay up year-round and are controlled by a mobile app, allowing users to change the color of the lights for each holiday.

“These permanent lights allow people to celebrate everything without actually having to change anything,” Standley said.

The benefit of having a professional install your Christmas lights is well worth the cost of the service, Standley said.

“It’s not only a time-saver, but it’s also much cleaner: We always hide our power lines and our timers so you can’t see them, and they’re cut to fit the house,” Standley said. “It’s one less thing to worry about during the holidays.”

If you’re interested in a professional Christmas light installation, here’s everything you’ll need to know.

The process

When you inquire about Christmas light installation services, most companies will start a conversation with you about your lighting desires, the size of your home and your budget.

Most companies will send you a customized quote that you can add onto or take away from. Get Lit Christmas Lighting will send you three quotes of varying prices, each with slightly different lighting designs. These quotes include mockups of the lights on a photo of your home, so you can see what they’ll look like once installed.

Once you choose your layout and lighting colors, most Christmas lighting companies in Tulsa require you to purchase your lights the first time and will re-install them for you year after year, said Justin Selby of Light of the World Holiday Lights.

“Our service is a purchasing model: The customer purchases the lights the first year, and then after that, unless they add anything on, it goes down to half-price for the re-hang,” Selby said.

Depending on the size of your home, the light installation process usually takes one-and-a-half to two hours, Goodman said.

Once the holidays are over and it’s time for the lights to come down, some Christmas lighting companies will store them for you, while others will not. Get Lit Christmas Lights gives their customers a storage tote to be kept in their home, while Light of the World keeps lights packed away in a storage facility for their clients.

The cost

The cost of your Christmas light installation depends on how much you want your home to be lit up. Get Lit Christmas Lights has a minimum of $500 per installation, but clients are allowed to add on as much as they’d like to pay for.

"With our lights, the sky is truly the limit," Goodman said.

Most Christmas light installation companies charge per foot of lights, Holderness said. Most homes require 200 to 300 feet of lights to create a full display.

“We’re very transparent about our prices — we just charge per foot, so whatever footage we install, that’s what the price is going to be,” Holderness said. “And it can change year after year. If you don’t want to do your whole home and just want the trees or just the roof, we would love to do that.”

The benefits

Enlisting the help of a professional in installing your Christmas light not only saves you time and money — it can ensure your safety as well, Goodman said.

“This season, we’ve already heard of people falling off of their homes and seriously injuring themselves, because it’s dangerous getting up on a steep roof — especially if you don’t have the right equipment, like professional-grade ladders and shoes,” Goodman said. “So that’s why we do what we do — we want the customer’s experience to be safe and as easy as possible.”

When it comes to Christmas light installation, professionals are happy to take the hard work off your hands and create a product that will bring joy to you and your family this holiday season, Selby said.

“It just puts a smile on people’s faces,” Selby said. “That, to me, is the exciting part.”