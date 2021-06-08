Master Gardner: Separating fact from fiction about tomato blossom end rot

I am a member of several online garden groups and am seeing a lot of recommendations from people suggesting I should add antacids or eggshells or Epsom salts to the soil when I plant my tomatoes to help prevent Blossom End Rot. Do you have any suggestions? — V.M.

Social media gives us so much access to information, which is great. One problem though is separating the good information from the bad. The information you mentioned is not necessarily bad information because it won’t do any harm, it just won’t do any good either.

Whenever someone starts talking up these remedies for blossom end rot, I usually tell them that I wear a necklace to protect myself from elephant attack. And it must be working because… no elephant attacks so far. Causation and correlation are two different things. Yes, I have not been attacked by an elephant while wearing the necklace. This is correlation. However, there is no causation connection. The necklace isn’t protecting me from elephant attack. It is the same thing with some of these garden myths.

Using antacids or eggshells or Epsom salts are not terrible things to do in your garden. They can be natural solutions to a nutrient deficiency in your soil if you have a nutrient deficiency. But they are not preventers of, or solutions for blossom end rot.