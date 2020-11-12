Master Gardeners: Bypass bagging, put fallen leaves to work for your yard

Each year, I have less and less enthusiasm for raking and bagging my leaves. I love my trees, but dealing with the leaves is brutal. Any suggestions? KT

Many of us have a love-hate relationship with our trees. We love them, but when the leaves begin to come down in the fall, that relationship sours a bit.

What if there were a way you could utilize those leaves in your yard and garden that not only help improve your soil but also was something you are already doing? Well, there is and it’s a simple and ecofriendly way to utilize those leaves each year.

Before I was enlightened in this area, I used to rake, bag and spend the winter hauling bags to the curb so they could be picked up with the trash. At our home, we have more than 60 trees, and after bagging all those leaves the first year in the house, we had about 120 bags. That’s a lot of time and effort. Even while I am typing this, I hear my neighbor’s blower, working the leaves into a pile so they can bag them up. To each his own, but I was happy to move past that once I learned a better way.

What is that better way, you might ask? Mowing and mulching.