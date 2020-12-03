Master Gardener:

Also, if you haven’t already, you should place about a 3-inch layer of mulch around your tree being careful not to put the mulch right up next to the bark. This mulch layer will help to keep the roots warmer and will also help to retain moisture in the soil.

Speaking of roots, your trees may look dormant on the top, but the roots will be actively growing so you will need to make sure your new tree plants have water throughout the winter. Just keep an eye on the rainfall and supplement by watering so that your new trees get about an inch of water each week.

Also, if your tree is a little top heavy or planted in a windy location, secure it with a couple of stakes for support. Be sure to secure them to the tree loosely so that there is a little bit of movement back and forth.

And there’s no real reason to fertilize the newly planted trees until springtime. Fertilizer can stimulate growth in the top part of the tree, but during the winter you really want it to concentrate all its energy in developing a good root system.

If you haven’t planted any trees or shrubs this fall, we have some recommendation for trees that do well in Oklahoma on our website (tulsamastergardeners.org) in the Trees portion of our Lawn and Garden Help section. Good luck!

