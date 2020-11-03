Master Gardener: Worms are benefit to soil, garden

While we are here, let’s dispel a myth. If you cut a worm in half, you will not end up with two worms. You will likely just end up with a dead worm. It is possible that if the separation happens in the right place, the worm could repair the damage to its intestines, but a lot of things would have to go right for that to happen.

Worms also do not have lungs; they breathe through their skin. To accomplish this, their skin must remain moist. Most of us have seen worms on the driveway, sidewalk or street after a rain. This is because the soil is saturated from the rain and the worms cannot breathe. When they come up for some air, they can get confused and end up on the pavement. If they are there long enough, they dry out, and because their skin needs to be moist for them to breathe, they don’t usually make it back to the soil. I told this to my wife a few years ago and now our neighborhood walks include pauses to pick up worms in the street to return them to a more suitable environment. Yes, after a rain our walks take longer.