Master Gardener: Why milkweed plants are so important for monarchs

While monarch butterflies are fueled by nectar from a variety of flowers, their caterpillars have one food: milkweed. Female monarchs search for milkweed on which to deposit their eggs. Once these eggs hatch, these baby caterpillars begin to eat, and boy do they eat. They can eat an entire milkweed leaf in about a minute and they continue to do so, gaining about 2700% above their original weight. To put this in perspective, that would be like a 6-pound infant eating enough to grow to be more than 16,000 pounds. So yes, they eat.

Milkweed also helps monarchs survive in that milkweed contains glycoside toxins. While this is toxic to animals (please wear gloves when handling milkweed), it works for the monarchs in that would-be predators know not to bother them due to the toxin. There is actually a very famous photo series that shows a blue jay eating a monarch and then spitting it out. That’s good enough for me.

If you have pets, you may want to hit the pause button on milkweed because it can be toxic to dogs, cats and horses. And if you are going to handle it, be sure to wear gloves and don’t touch your eyes. We don’t have any outside pets at our house so I am comfortable having milkweed in our garden, but you will have to make that decision for yourself.