Master Gardener: Whimsical garden gnomes have storied history

I know this isn’t technically a “garden question,” but I am curious. How did the tradition of having a gnome in the garden get started? — J.M.

Personally, I love garden gnomes. A son-in-law gave me a garden gnome a few years ago, and this gnome moves back and forth between the garden and my office. He also makes a few special appearances. Right now, he is staring over my shoulder watching me write this article and is no doubt garden gnome-giddy with excitement. The history of garden gnomes is a curious tale, so let’s dig in.

The practice of placing small statues in gardens began in Rome. These weren’t gnomes but statues of a Greco-Roman fertility god, Priapus.

The first instance we have of gnomes being described as having magical powers came from Paraclesus, a Swiss physician, alchemist, lay theologian and philosopher of the German Renaissance who described them as “diminutive figures two spans in height who did not like to mix with humans.” Based on this description, I can be described as rather gnome-like on some days, except for the two-span height. A span is the distance between the tip of the thumb and the tip of the little finger.