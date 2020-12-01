Master Gardener: What you don't know about mistletoe might surprise you

I always like to have a little mistletoe hanging in the house this time of year, but it looks like one of my trees has mistletoe growing in it. Should I be concerned? JH

Mistletoe has been around for a long time. We know this because it was referenced in the writings of Greek philosopher Theophrastus (320 to 270 BC). But it was Pliny the Elder (23-79 BC) who gave us some of the earliest information on the beliefs and customs some held toward mistletoe.

Back in the day, apparently, oaks were considered sacred. As the leaves dropped during the fall, the mistletoe was revealed. They believed that mistletoe contained the life of the oak tree during the winter. Because of this high concentration of life energy, they believed mistletoe could protect them from injury or harm. So they would remove the mistletoe from the tree and bring it home, hoping these mystical powers followed.

From the Middle Ages until modern history, people would cut mistletoe from trees and hang it in front of their homes, hoping its magical/healing powers would protect them from demons.

Kissing under the mistletoe started in 16th-century England and was a popular custom, which should come as no surprise. Because of this, you could find mistletoe plants in the marketplace, along with holly and other seasonal greenery.