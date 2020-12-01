Master Gardener: What you don't know about mistletoe might surprise you

I always like to have a little mistletoe hanging in the house this time of year, but it looks like one of my trees has mistletoe growing in it. Should I be concerned? JH
Mistletoe has been around for a long time. We know this because it was referenced in the writings of Greek philosopher Theophrastus (320 to 270 BC). But it was Pliny the Elder (23-79 BC) who gave us some of the earliest information on the beliefs and customs some held toward mistletoe.
Back in the day, apparently, oaks were considered sacred. As the leaves dropped during the fall, the mistletoe was revealed. They believed that mistletoe contained the life of the oak tree during the winter. Because of this high concentration of life energy, they believed mistletoe could protect them from injury or harm. So they would remove the mistletoe from the tree and bring it home, hoping these mystical powers followed.
From the Middle Ages until modern history, people would cut mistletoe from trees and hang it in front of their homes, hoping its magical/healing powers would protect them from demons.
Kissing under the mistletoe started in 16th-century England and was a popular custom, which should come as no surprise. Because of this, you could find mistletoe plants in the marketplace, along with holly and other seasonal greenery.
So lets fast forward a few hundred years to when Oklahoma Territory Rep. John Wimberly introduced a bill to the Territorial Legislature in Guthrie that would identify mistletoe as Oklahoma Territory’s official floral emblem.
Several varieties were considered for this honor, but Wimberly argued that Oklahoma Territory had experienced some tough years. And during these hard winters, no flowers were available to be placed on graves. The only greenery to be found suitable for this purpose was mistletoe, making it the clear choice. I am guessing he argued that the resilient mistletoe reflected the tough and resilient character of Oklahomans of the day. I don’t know, but he must have argued effectively because mistletoe become Oklahoma’s official floral emblem.
But the plot thickens. Before Oklahoma became a state, Bill Murray (who would later become governor of Oklahoma and was known as Alfalfa Bill Murray) lobbied the group to change the state floral emblem to — wait for it — alfalfa.
His biggest objection to mistletoe as the state floral emblem was that mistletoe is a parasite. It’s not difficult to understand his point. He preferred that Oklahoma be known as the Alfalfa State because alfalfa was a prominent crop at the time. However, his efforts failed and the parasitic mistletoe remained the state floral emblem. When Oklahoma became a state, the constitutional convention made it official.
More recently, in 1986, Rep. Kelly Haney from Seminole crafted a bill that would select the Indian Blanket as the official wildflower of the state. His bill passed, and the new state wildflower was celebrated at a ceremony attended by more than 20 Native American tribes. However, with some hesitancy, it was also announced the lowly mistletoe would remain Oklahoma’s official floral emblem.
Since then, every few years someone has proposed making a change with no success, until 2004 when Gov. Brad Henry signed into law a bill making the Oklahoma Rose the official state flower. In spite of having an official state flower and state wildflower, the mistletoe continues to remain our official floral emblem.
So now that we have clarified the history of mistletoe in a rather history-geek manner, let’s actually talk about the plant itself.
The mistletoe plants we see in the trees come in male and female varieties. It is the female variety that produces the white berries. These berries are a favorite food of birds, such as cedar waxwings, robins and others. After the birds digest the pulp of the berries, the seeds can be found in their excrement. If these droppings land on a tree branch, a new mistletoe has found a home.
This time of year, after the leaves have dropped, we can easily see mistletoe plants up in the trees. Sometimes you will see quite a few mistletoe plants on one tree. If you can imagine, as the birds visit and eat the berries, more seeds are deposited on the branches. Over time, the quantity of plants can build up on this tree more than the others.
Being parasitic, mistletoe draws its water and mineral nutrients from the host tree. Healthy trees can typically tolerate a mild infestation. However, as the infestation increases, trees can become stunted, or in the worst-case scenario, killed.
Mistletoe can be removed by pruning, but its removal in large trees is problematic. There is a product called Florel, which can limit mistletoe’s growth, but it is a temporary fix at best. For the most part, we suggest a live and let-live approach to mistletoe.
If you decide you want to participate in the tradition of hanging some mistletoe in your doorway, be sure to wash your hands with hot soapy water after handling and keep it out of the reach of children and pets as the berries are poisonous.
Featured video: Opening night of Winterfest
Classics revisited: Test your knowledge about the best holiday movies
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!