Master Gardener: What you don't know about mistletoe might surprise you

As you look around town, you will notice trees with a few mistletoe plants, while others contain many plants. There is a logical reason for this. If you can imagine, as the birds visit and eat the berries, seeds are deposited on the branches. The more mistletoe plants, the more opportunity to plant seeds. Over time, the quantity of plants builds up on this tree more than the others.

Mistletoe is what we call a parasitic plant, meaning it draws all of its nutrients from the host tree. Typically, healthy trees easily tolerate a mild infestation. However, as the quantity of mistletoe plants increases, this re-appropriation of nutrients can stunt the tree’s growth and in the worst of cases, kill the tree.

Pruning branches that are home to mistletoe is the best way to get rid of it, but this strategy gets problematic in larger trees. Mistletoe growth on trees can be limited with the use of a product called Floral, but this is not a permanent fix. We prefer to let nature take its course while enjoying the mistletoe’s yearly unveiling.

For those who want to trim a little mistletoe off the tree to bring inside to hang in your doorway, be sure to wash your hands with hot soapy water after handling and keep it out of the reach of children and pets as the berries are poisonous.