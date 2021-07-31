Master Gardener: What we do, and how to join us in serving Tulsa

Master Gardeners also landscape the homes for Habitat for Humanity so that these new homeowners not only have a beautiful new place to live, but also a beautiful landscape to make it even feel more like home.

Some Master Gardeners visit area schools to teach about worms, insects, pollinators, trees, shrubs and more. We weren’t able to visit the schools last year due to COVID-19, but in previous years we averaged almost 18,000 students reached through our educational efforts annually.

You may have also seen our beautiful flowerpots on Brookside or taken part in our yearly Garden Tour, or perhaps you subscribe to our monthly eNewsletter or follow our gardening advice via social media. Or perhaps you know a senior citizen we have engaged in local nursing homes with a little horticultural therapy. Either way, the Tulsa Master Gardeners are a busy group working to serve our fellow residents.