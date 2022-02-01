Master Gardener: What to know before starting a greenhouse or high tunnel

3. High tunnel frames are anchored in the ground rather than affixed to a solid foundation.

Aluminum or galvanized steel tubing is the most common material used to frame high tunnels, and these supports are typically sunk into concrete below ground level. A good, solid frame will extend the life of your high tunnel by helping it survive our Oklahoma winds.

Most high tunnel frames are covered with a single layer of 6 mil polyethylene plastic. The plastic film walls of the high tunnel are usually built in a way that the side walls can be removed in the summer to help keep the crops cool.

By definition, a high tunnel should be high enough to allow you to walk inside comfortably. This is in contrast to a low tunnel, which may be only 2 to 3 feet tall.

An ideal site for your high tunnel would be on level or nearly level ground. You might consider raising the soil level inside your high tunnel to help water drain away rather than pool inside.

Your high tunnel should be located where it can receive at least six hours of sunlight per day and be oriented with the peak of the tunnel running north and south. It’s also not a bad idea to have some wind breaks in place, but this won’t be an option for everyone.