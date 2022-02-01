Master Gardener: What to know before starting a greenhouse or high tunnel

Since I miss my home-grown vegetables in the winter, I am considering getting a greenhouse. What do I need to know before starting this project? — N.M.
This is the time of year most of us are missing our vegetable garden. Growing fresh produce in our backyards can spoil us. It’s no wonder you are thinking about getting a greenhouse. There are several ways to approach constructing a structure to extend your growing season.
First of all, a greenhouse is great, but it may not be where you want to start. High tunnels might be a good way for you to test the waters before diving into a greenhouse. Since cost is almost always a consideration, high tunnels can be constructed for about $0.50 per square foot as compared to $20 per square foot for greenhouse construction. So, let’s talk about high tunnels first.
High tunnels are unheated, plastic-covered hoop houses that are relatively inexpensive to construct and do a good job of extending your vegetable growing season. They are similar to greenhouses with a few primary differences.
1. High tunnels do not have any installed temperature control system. They are warmed in the winter by the sun and cooled in the summer by the breeze.
2. Your crops are typically grown in the soil or in raised beds inside in the high tunnel, as compared to elevated tables or containers on concrete floors in greenhouses.
3. High tunnel frames are anchored in the ground rather than affixed to a solid foundation.
Aluminum or galvanized steel tubing is the most common material used to frame high tunnels, and these supports are typically sunk into concrete below ground level. A good, solid frame will extend the life of your high tunnel by helping it survive our Oklahoma winds.
Most high tunnel frames are covered with a single layer of 6 mil polyethylene plastic. The plastic film walls of the high tunnel are usually built in a way that the side walls can be removed in the summer to help keep the crops cool.
By definition, a high tunnel should be high enough to allow you to walk inside comfortably. This is in contrast to a low tunnel, which may be only 2 to 3 feet tall.
An ideal site for your high tunnel would be on level or nearly level ground. You might consider raising the soil level inside your high tunnel to help water drain away rather than pool inside.
Your high tunnel should be located where it can receive at least six hours of sunlight per day and be oriented with the peak of the tunnel running north and south. It’s also not a bad idea to have some wind breaks in place, but this won’t be an option for everyone.
Since the heating and cooling of your high tunnel are passive in nature, you are essentially the thermostat for your structure. During an average winter day, the sun raises the temperature of the air and soil inside. When the sun sets, the soil releases some of its stored heat to help keep your crops warm. You may need to adjust ventilation to keep it from getting too hot on some days.
When high tunnels struggle to keep your crops warm during extremely cold weather, a space heater can be added to provide additional heat on cold nights.
Cooling is accomplished through air flow. During warm months, the side walls can be removed to allow for maximum air flow.
Greenhouses come in a couple of different varieties. There are lean-to structures which utilize one side of your house as part of its structure, and there are free-standing structures, which are probably the type of greenhouses people are most familiar with.
Greenhouse size will likely be determined by how much you are willing to invest, but when building a greenhouse, consider how you will use it. If want to be able to wheel your wheelbarrow into the structure, obviously the doorways will need to accommodate the width of the wheelbarrow. If it is just you, a narrower doorway will suffice.
Temperature management in greenhouses will be more critical because greenhouses tend to be used 12 months out of the year. To accomplish this, you will need some sort of heating and cooling system for your greenhouse. While you can use a space heater, a forced air heater, hot-water or steam systems, you can also use radiant heat lamps over the plants when combined with soil heating cables under the plants.
However, if you plan on using a gas, oil or coal-fired heater, you will need a fresh air supply for combustion as well as exhaust venting to avoid carbon monoxide and ethylene accumulation.
On warm days, your greenhouse can warm up from the sun, so you will need some kind of ventilation system to keep it cool. The cost to operate an air conditioner is likely prohibitive, so some type of evaporative cooler will need to be installed.
If you can afford to dive into a greenhouse, they are great. But again, you may want to test the waters with a high tunnel.
If you would like more information on greenhouses or high tunnels, we have links to information in the Hot Topics section of our website, tulsamastergardeners.org. Happy gardening!
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.
