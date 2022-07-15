Master Gardener: What to do if you find Asian jumping worms in your garden

I am hearing a lot about Asian jumping worms being a problem. What are they, and what damage do they cause? — S.M.

As gardeners, we know earthworms are good for our soil and a good indicator of soil health. However, we are learning that certain non-native earthworms can have negative effects on local environments. But this is not a new issue, because non-native earthworms have been here hundreds of years, brought here in the soil of plants settlers brought with them. Flash forward, and most of the country plays host to an abundance of both native and non-native earthworms.

For an example of how common non-native worms are, almost all fishing worms you can purchase are non-native species. Oftentimes, earthworms are marketed as Canadian Nightcrawlers, making them sound like they are native to North America, but this is just marketing. To help minimize the spread of these particular non-native worms (they are not Asian jumping worms), dispose of leftover fishing worms. Do not release them into the environment or dump them in your garden.

The challenge associated with the Asian jumping worms is that they tend to devour organic matter faster than other worms, which then alters soil chemistry and affects the soil’s ability to support plant growth.

Asian jumping worms are considered an “annual” species, meaning they die in the winter. However, before expiring, they deposit tiny egg-packed cocoons in the soil. These cocoons survive the winter, and the eggs inside the cocoon hatch in the spring.

There are a few distinguishing characteristics of Asian jumping worms that will help you identify them. First of all, they do not produce slime and are typically darker, some say even metallic in color. But the most obvious visual indicator is a unique clitellum. The clitellum is a band of tissue that can be found on the part of the worm closer to the head. On earthworms we are more familiar with, this band is only slightly different in color than the worm; pinkish and raised a bit. But, on Asian jumping worms this clitellum can be lighter in color and is not raised.

True to their name, Asian jumping worms do tend to thrash about more than other worms when disturbed, sometimes even jumping into the air. They may even shed their tails in an attempt to get away.

To check your soil for the presence of Asian jumping worms, you can perform what is called the Mustard Extraction Technique. To do this test, you will need a fair amount of ground yellow mustard seed, a container and water. Mix 1/3 of a cup of the ground mustard with a gallon of water and pour that on your area of concern. The mustard serves as a skin irritant that causes the worms to come to the surface. Once they are on the surface, you can check to see if you identify any as Asian jumping worms. If found, you should dispose of them.

Those that use red wiggler worms for composting should know that these are also non-native worms, but they have not been shown to be able to establish themselves in local environments.

Worms that are marketed as Alabama Jumper or Texas Jumper for composters sound somewhat local; however, these worms are actual Asian jumping worms and are not recommended. See you in the garden!

