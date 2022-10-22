Master Gardener: What makes a plant invasive, and how to remove Bradford pears, kudzu, bermuda

“I hear people talking about various plants and saying they’re bad plants because they’re invasive. What does this mean, and what are some invasive plants I should look out for?” — T.L.

Invasive plants are a problem, and Oklahoma has some that cause us concern, but the term “invasive” is often used inappropriately. By inappropriately, I mean that some people use it to describe plants that spread. Most of the time, we like plants that grow and expand their territory. It’s in this way that a single coneflower can expand to fill in blank spots in your garden, but that doesn’t mean it’s invasive.

According to the USDA, an invasive plant is “a plant that is both non-native and able to establish on many sites, grow quickly and spread to the point of disrupting plant communities or ecosystems.” This refers to plants that are not naturally found in a particular area, and unfortunately, most invasive species of plants are ones that gardeners have purchased and brought home to their gardens. We all like something new and interesting, but sometimes that comes back around to bite us.

Perhaps one of the best-known examples of an invasive plant is the Bradford pear. The Bradford pear is a hybrid, originally bred to be a sterile, thornless ornamental pear that would be resistant to fire-blight. Unfortunately, they easily cross-pollinate and produce small half-inch fruits. When birds eat the small fruits, the seeds are spread in the droppings.

The trees that sprout from these seeds revert to their Callery Pear origins, which had thorns and tend to grow into thick stands, displacing naturally occurring plants. Your best bet to get rid of a Callery Pear is to cut it down and treat the stump with a product containing tryclopyr.

Alternatives to planting a Bradford Pear include Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis), American plum (Prunus americana), Mexican plum (Prunus mexicana) and Carolina buckthorn (Frangula caroliniana).

Kudzu is another invasive plant that is beginning to have an impact here in Oklahoma. Kudzu was actually introduced in 1876 at the Centennial Expo in Philadelphia as an ornamental plant. It was later used to help control soil erosion. Unfortunately, it is now considered one of the World’s Worst Top 100 Invasive Plants. The problem with kudzu is that it grows quickly and creates a dense growth that completely covers existing plants and even structures. When I say rapid growth, I’m talking 18 inches per day. Kudzu requires removal and/or treatment with herbicides for complete elimination.

Another one considered invasive is Bermudagrass. Yes, I know many of us have bermuda lawns and really like it, but out in the field it is an issue for farmers as it can compete with crops for water and nutrients. In farm or garden situations, black plastic mulch or garden cloth can help limit bermuda’s ability to spread into your garden.

For more information on invasive species, what you can do about them and alternative plants to consider, go to the Hot Topics section of our website. Good luck!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

