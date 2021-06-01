Master Gardener: What in the world are oak apple galls?

Fortunately, if you have any of these galls on your tree, it’s usually not necessary to take any action. You can pick up two or three of the oak apple galls, place them in a zip-close bag, then keep an eye out for a small hole where the mature insect emerged. When you see that, you know the adults are active and it would be time to spray. But since they don’t do any fatal damage to the tree, spraying would not be the recommended option.

One thing that can help reduce the gall insect population in your landscape is to remove these galls as best you can. If they are attached to leaves that glide to earth in the fall, just throw those leaves away. If you find any of the galls in your yard, provide the same courtesy by depositing these in the trash.

There is one type of gall that can be a little more problematic. These galls are caused by the gall midge.

Gall midges are a sizable group of small flies (typically less than one quarter-inch long). Gall midges lay their eggs on oak leaves and inject a toxin into the leaf, causing it to form a gall that causes the leaf’s edges to curl up for a protected home for the eggs. This in and of itself is not a problem for the oak tree, however, larvae of the gall midge are the preferred food source for another insect that wears out its welcome pretty quick: the oak leaf itch mite.