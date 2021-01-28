Master Gardener: Water conservation saves money, benefits garden

Most of our outdoor water usage is probably used in support of our turf, so it’s a good idea to perform a water usage audit of your sprinkler system. This sounds complicated, but it’s really not. All you need to do is get several containers of the same size (like tuna cans) and scatter them out in a particular watering zone. Then, turn your sprinkler on in that zone for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, measure how much water you have in each can. If you have about ¼ inch of water in each can then you will need the sprinkler to run for an hour before it delivers an inch of water. Typically, after people perform one of these audits, they find out they have been either watering too much or too little. Rarely were they doing it just right.

While we are talking about turf, there are some who feel like our time and effort invested into turf rather than local pollinator plants are wasted and we should instead convert our lawns into more prairie-like, natural spaces. Can’t say that I disagree, but that is a different discussion.

The next item to consider when trying to reduce water consumption would be to choose plants that don’t require a lot of water. Many of the plants that fit into this category tend to be native plants, which makes sense due to our typically dry Oklahoma summers. But there are quite a few plants beyond those that would also fit in that category.