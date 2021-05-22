Master Gardener: Veggies, chickens, fairies and more on Midtown Havens garden tour

I love going to the garden centers to look at the flowers, but it’s hard for me to decide what I want in my garden. Is there any place I can go to visit gardens for ideas? PL

Sometimes it can be difficult to decide which plants would work best in your garden, and many of us fall victim to “analysis paralysis” as we overthink the options. Thankfully, we not only have great garden centers in town with people who can help you make good decisions about what to purchase for your garden, but we also have several opportunities to visit individual homeowners’ gardens in local garden tours. This is one of the reasons the Tulsa Master Gardeners have a garden tour each year. It’s one thing to see a plant at the nursery, but it’s quite another to see it fully grown and thriving in an actual garden. The garden tour is also a fundraiser that helps supports our programs throughout the county.

The theme of this year’s garden tour is Midtown Havens, and we have five very interesting gardens on the tour this year, plus our Demonstration Garden will be open for visitors as well.