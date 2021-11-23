Master Gardener: Use landscape cuttings to make a natural Christmas wreath

Last weekend, our youngest daughter came over to the house to finish a project she actually started on Father’s Day. You see, on Father’s Day she gave me a wreath frame made of wire so that we could have an all-natural Christmas wreath this year. Since it’s about that time, she came over to put the wreath together.

As our daughter, her husband and I walked around the yard, we gathered clippings from plants that seemed like they might make a nice wreath. Fortunately, we have quite a few plants that fit the bill: golden euonymus, yew and laurel among others. We also still had some pretty pink gomphrena blooms to add to the collection.

With the wire wreath frame, floral wire and all the cuttings in hand, she began to craft them into the wreath you see in the photo. Total investment: probably less than $10. And the good thing is that we can save the frame and reuse it each year. Frankly, I’ve never seen a more beautiful Christmas wreath, but that may be just me.

While admiring the completed wreath, I began to wonder where the tradition of Christmas wreaths began. I did a little research and learned a few things I found interesting. I am guessing you might them interesting as well.