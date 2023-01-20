Master Gardener: Upcoming gardening classes are set

Each year, people ask us when we plan to teach our gardening classes, so here’s what we have planned so far.

First up is our Seed to Supper/Urban Gardener class. Typically, we teach these classes one night a week over several weeks. But we split off the three classes that cover growing vegetables in the home garden so we could offer them in a one-day class. We have one of these scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

This class is geared toward first-time vegetable gardeners and experienced vegetable gardeners who want to be more successful. We cover everything you need to know to grow vegetables. We start by explaining soil nutrients, then we talk about all the different ways there are to grow vegetables, from in-ground gardens and raised beds to hydroponic and aquaponic growing strategies. From there, we move to seed selection appropriate to our growing area and how to start those seeds indoors.

We also cover how to plan your garden to maximize space without overcrowding your plants. Then we talk about Integrated Pest Management because one thing is for sure — if you are growing vegetables, something is going to want to eat them before you do. Integrated Pest Management is a strategy to help minimize pest problems before they become an issue. Using these practices, we minimize the need for pesticides, which is always a good thing.

In the Seed to Supper/Urban Gardener Classes, participants will receive a 3-ring binder full of handouts and reference materials to take home, and we’ll provide a pizza lunch. There is a $30 fee for this class, and they usually sell out, so if you have an interest, visit our website (tulsamastergardeners.org) to sign up before the spaces are gone.

Also coming up this year will be our popular Lunch and Learn classes. These classes are taught during the lunch hour at the Tulsa Central Library. This year, we are planning on doing the same with the addition of a second set of presentations at the Hardesty Library in south Tulsa.

Presentations will start March 21 at the Tulsa Central Library and March 23 at the Hardesty Library and continue Tuesdays for six weeks. Topics will include Pollinator Gardens, Container Gardening, Growing Tomatoes, Herb Gardening, Seed Saving Programs and Houseplants. This is a tentative schedule, so make note on your calendars to check back as we get closer for specifics. The Lunch and Learn classes are free and always a good time. Good luck.

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.