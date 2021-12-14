Master Gardener: Unique Christmas gift ideas for the gardeners in your life

If you are not familiar with these marvels of modern life, you pull out the amount of hose you are going to need (I think my hose is 75 to 100 feet long), water your plants, return to the retractor, give a little tug on the hose and voila, the hose winds itself back onto the spool. It’s magical. Now, these are not cheap, but it will change your gardener friend’s life.

Next on the list would be gardener claw gloves. I received these as a gift a couple of years ago. I accepted them graciously, assuming I would put them on the shelf and that would be the end of it. But one spring day I decided to give them a try and now they are my favorite gloves. Here’s why.

Each fingertip of the gloves (not thumbs) has a plastic claw-like attachment. When pulling weeds, you use these claws to rough up the soil where the weed is located and then you are much more likely to pull out the root of the weed and not just the top. This strategy is much less invasive than using a hoe or some other standard weeding implement. However, don’t overdo it your first time out with these gloves since it will probably take your fingers a while to get used to this type of workout.