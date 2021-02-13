Master Gardener: Tulsa Master Gardeners' online plant sale launches Sunday

Congratulations on wanting to add more flowers and vegetables to your garden. I agree, there are so many options it’s often hard to decide, let alone make an educated decision. Fortunately, the Tulsa Master Gardeners have you covered.

As many of you know, each year we have a plant sale. Last year, about three weeks in to the online plant sale, we had to pull the plug due to COVID-19. This was unfortunate because this plant sale serves as the primary fundraiser for all of our educational activities throughout Tulsa County. We are all hopeful that this year things will at least “begin” to work their way back to normal as we are not only planning the plant sale, but also our garden tour in June, and our “Exploring Insects” activity for third-graders in November … fingers crossed … masks on.

So we are going to proceed with our plans to have our annual fundraiser plant sale. In previous years on plant pickup day, we would also have what we called a pop-up plant sale so you could shop for additional plants when you came to pick up your online order. This year, the pop-up plant sale has been canceled due to social-distancing concerns. But the online plant sale is full steam ahead and begins Sunday, Feb. 14.