Master Gardener: Trees and plants need water in the winter

It’s been cold and we haven’t had much rain. Is there anything I should be doing to help my plants to survive the winter? — A.W.

Many of us don’t really think about watering our trees, shrubs or perennials during the winter. But, according to a quick check with the Oklahoma Mesonet (mesonet.org), we have only had a trace of precipitation in the past two weeks.

Dry winter air doesn’t help us much either, so it’s probably time to provide some supplemental water to our outdoor plants. Here’s why.

During prolonged dry periods in winter, root systems can become damaged. When spring arrives, outdoor plants may appear to be normal and even have new growth fueled by stored energy. However, this growth can be short-lived as the entire plant or parts of the plant begin to die due to its inability to uptake water and nutrition through its compromised root system.