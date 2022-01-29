Master Gardener: Trees and plants need water in the winter

It’s been cold and we haven’t had much rain. Is there anything I should be doing to help my plants to survive the winter? — A.W.
Many of us don’t really think about watering our trees, shrubs or perennials during the winter. But, according to a quick check with the Oklahoma Mesonet (mesonet.org), we have only had a trace of precipitation in the past two weeks.
Dry winter air doesn’t help us much either, so it’s probably time to provide some supplemental water to our outdoor plants. Here’s why.
During prolonged dry periods in winter, root systems can become damaged. When spring arrives, outdoor plants may appear to be normal and even have new growth fueled by stored energy. However, this growth can be short-lived as the entire plant or parts of the plant begin to die due to its inability to uptake water and nutrition through its compromised root system.
As this damage becomes apparent in spring or early summer, most of us will wonder what happened to our plants, and inadequate water during the winter will probably not be the first potential cause we think of. Additionally, if this winter root damage doesn’t kill the plant, the plant can be weakened, making it more vulnerable to insect and disease problems moving forward.
Shallow-rooted plants are the most vulnerable to freeze damage caused by lack of moisture. In winter, dry soil is more likely to freeze and crack when it doesn’t have appropriate moisture levels. Frozen and cracked soil can damage or break shallow roots, doing permanent damage to the plant’s root system. Proper watering helps prevent this potential outcome.
If you planted young trees in the fall, these trees will be susceptible to winter damage due to lack of water. For example, a newly planted tree may take a couple of years to establish a vibrant root system. Because of this, winter watering is critical for their survival.
As a rule, you will need to water about twice a month as weather temperatures permit, by giving your plants a good soaking (of course, depending on rain or snow accumulations). The larger the plant, the more water it will need.
And let’s not forget about our turf. Bermuda is dormant right now and doesn’t necessarily need supplemental water. However, fescue is active and should receive about 1 inch of water every two weeks during winter.
We talk about mulch a lot in these articles because mulching your plants and shrubs will not only help keep the roots warmer but will also help retain moisture in the soil. You can pick up mulch for free at the Tulsa County Green Waste site.
The moral of the story is that shrubs, trees and perennials need adequate water in the winter, and often, that is up to you. Good luck.
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.
