Master Gardener: Tomato plants might be overwatered

Plant roots need air to breathe. Good garden soil is about 25% air, but overwatering via either our efforts or Mother Nature’s can push this air out of the soil. When roots get waterlogged, this affects the roots’ ability to draw up nutrients. This can result in yellowing leaves. If this persists, long-term damage can be done to the plant’s root system. In cases where the tomato is planted in a container and suffers from overwatering, the plant can die.

If your tomato plants are in containers, be sure there is adequate drainage. Drainage occurs through holes in the bottom of the container. If you purchased a container, they oftentimes come without drainage holes in the bottom because the manufacturer doesn’t know if you intend to use this container indoors or outdoors. Drainage holes when using the container indoors can get messy.

Fortunately, most of them have knock-out plugs that, with the help of a screwdriver and a small hammer, can be punched out to give you the needed drainage. If your container doesn’t have drainage holes or knockouts, you will need to drill some holes in the bottom to ensure good plant health.

If your tomato plant is in the ground, we kind of just have to wait for this rain to stop, but after we get through this rainy season, your tomato plant should start to look better.

