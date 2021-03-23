Master Gardener: Tips to prevent rust disease in trees; why you should steer clear of Bradford pears

The Bradford pear is known for the white flowers they produce in the spring. While the flowers are pretty, they also have a rather unpleasant smell, oftentimes associated with the smell of fish. OK, so that’s kind of a downside.

All was well with the Bradford until something unexpected happened. The Bradford was originally bred to be sterile and thornless. However, when cross pollinated, they can produce fruit. These small 1/2” diameter fruits are kind of like small, hard apples with greenish-yellow flecks and white spots. They are not edible, but these fruits do contain seeds.

After fall freezes, the fruit softens and becomes edible for birds who then help spread the seeds. Unfortunately, the trees that grow from these seeds are not Bradfords but are trees that have reverted back to the thorny variety from which they originally came. This life-cycle causes these trees to become very invasive, displacing native natural habitats.

You will begin to see the problem any day now when driving around town. When you are cruising down one of the expressways in a somewhat rural area, if you look around, you will notice outcroppings of some typically densely packed trees with white flowers. Those are more than likely the unfortunate spawn of our Bradford pears.