Master Gardener: Tips to improve next season's vegetable crop

I was disappointed with my vegetable garden this year. Not sure what I did wrong. What are some of the main things I could do to help me have a more productive garden next year? KT

First of all, let’s talk about soil. As we teach in our gardening classes, it all starts with the soil. Soil chemistry can seem intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. The first thing you need to do, if you haven’t, is get a soil test.

Yes, you can fertilize blind (so to speak), but if you do, you never know if you are adding too much or too little fertilizer. The beauty of a soil test is that it will not only give you the current condition of your soil chemistry, but you will also get recommendations on how to get your soil from where it is nutrient wise to where it needs to be.

Basic soil tests only cost $10 from OSU, and they are money well spent in my view. We have directions on how to get a soil test on the Soil page in the Lawn and Garden Help section of our website, tulsamastergardeners.org.