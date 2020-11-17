Master Gardener: Tips to help your plants survive the winter

I am guessing that most of us have some “zone marginal” plants in our garden. By “zone marginal,” I mean plants that are rated for our area but may be just on the edge. For example, let’s say we fell in love with a plant and 6b was the coldest growing zone it was rated to survive in. And then along comes a winter that is colder than normal, maybe even getting down to 10 degrees below zero or so. Those 6b rated plants are not going to do so well. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have them in your garden, it just means you shouldn’t get too attached.

Gardeners deal with this all the time by using a work-around. Suppose you absolutely love a plant that’s rated for growing zone 8 or higher. Growing zone 8 plants are rated to survive cold temperatures down to about 10 to 15 degrees. But you know you can’t live without this plant. So the key is to plant it in a pot you can bring indoors during the winter. Yes, it is some trouble, but some relationships are just worth the trouble, and we all know it’s true.