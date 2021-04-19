Master Gardener: Tips to be more successful with the top home garden crop

For those of you who started your tomatoes from seed, if your tomato plants are kind of leggy (long stalks) you can plant your tomato plants in a shallow trench, laying the tomato plant’s stalk in the soil with only a few inches of the plant above the ground. This will allow roots to grow from the entire buried stalk.

Spacing of your tomato plants is critical and varies with variety, but the general recommendation is to plant tomatoes in rows at least 3 feet apart and 2 to 4 feet between them in a row.

Mulch is always a great idea for your garden, so once your transplants have started to take off, add a 2—3-inch layer of mulch. This will help minimize weeds, water evaporation, and help keep soil temperatures manageable at the height of our Oklahoma summers.

Most tomato plants will need some type of support and there are a variety of ways to accomplish this. Many of us are familiar with the standard tomato cages, but if you are growing indeterminate tomatoes, those plants can get 4—6 feet tall and cages of that size can be expensive. Personally, I hammer a 1” pvc pipe next to each of my tomato plants and secure it loosely to that, but there are a variety of ways to support your tomatoes. We have a video on the Vegetable page of our website that goes into some of these methods.