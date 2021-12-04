Master Gardener: Tips for selecting a live Christmas tree

I’m looking forward to selecting my Christmas tree this year. How can I know which tree is best and how do I keep it looking its best until Christmas? — W.B.

Many a Christmas tree shopper has gotten their tree home and realized their living room wasn’t quite as big as they thought it was. So, the first step is to figure out where you are going to place your tree and what size tree will fit in that space. This seems like an obvious suggestion, but you would be surprised.

Next you will need to decide where you are going to source your tree. There are a variety of corner lots around town where you can pick up your traditional Christmas tree. Or, if you want more of an experience that hearkens back to days gone by, you can select your tree from one of the area’s Christmas tree farms. You will be able to find one of the local Christmas tree farms with a little bit of research on the internet. There are several within easy driving distance.