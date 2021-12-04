 Skip to main content
Master Gardener: Tips for selecting a live Christmas tree
Tree

Several kinds of native-grown trees in Oklahoma make for an appropriate Christmas tree: Leyland cypress, Virginia pine, Arizona cypress or white pine.

 Courtesy, Steven Katovich, Bugwood.org

I’m looking forward to selecting my Christmas tree this year. How can I know which tree is best and how do I keep it looking its best until Christmas? — W.B.

Many a Christmas tree shopper has gotten their tree home and realized their living room wasn’t quite as big as they thought it was. So, the first step is to figure out where you are going to place your tree and what size tree will fit in that space. This seems like an obvious suggestion, but you would be surprised.

Next you will need to decide where you are going to source your tree. There are a variety of corner lots around town where you can pick up your traditional Christmas tree. Or, if you want more of an experience that hearkens back to days gone by, you can select your tree from one of the area’s Christmas tree farms. You will be able to find one of the local Christmas tree farms with a little bit of research on the internet. There are several within easy driving distance.

Once you decide where you are going to get your tree, your next step will be to decide which type of tree you want. In Oklahoma, we have several native-grown trees that would be appropriate for Christmas trees: Leyland cypress, Virginia pine, Arizona cypress or white pine. If you are shopping in one of the Christmas tree lots, you should be able to select from Norman fir, Frasier fir and Noble fir, among others. These all have that wonderful evergreen smell and will retain their needles pretty well.

If you decided to select a pre-cut tree, pick one of the freshest you can find. Fresh needles bend easily. When the trees have dried out, their needles will snap.

Once you have your tree home, it’s a good idea to saw off about one inch from the bottom of the tree. After doing this, place the tree in a container of water. If it will be a few days before you bring it in to decorate, store it in a cool place such as your garage.

When you do bring it inside, be sure you place the tree in a stand that will hold some water. Keeping your tree dry should help minimize any fire hazard with the tree.

Another way to minimize the risk of fire is to locate the tree away from heat sources such as a heater vent or especially the fireplace. And make sure your stand is of an appropriate size to keep the tree anchored in place because no one wants their tree to fall over.

Also, to help ensure a safe Christmas, only leave the tree lights on when a responsible person is home, and never leave the lights on if you are going to be away from the house. After Christmas, be sure to remove the tree before it gets overly dry. Good luck!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org

Garden Tips

 Proper care will extend the life of poinsettias through the holiday season and beyond. They need to have the brightest light possible and kept away from cold windows and heating vents. They prefer a room temperature of 65-75 degrees. They will die or perform poorly with too much or too little water. Feel the soil, and when the top inch or so is dry, water with lukewarm water until water emerges from the bottom of the pot. Discard this water. There is no need for fertilizer.

• If your roses have not been mulched, do so now. This is a good place to use those fall leaves that have been shredded with a mulching mower. Mulch not only will prevent cold damage to those plants but will prevent warming of soil on warm winter days, which may promote premature, cold-sensitive new growth.

