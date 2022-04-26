Master Gardener: Tips for container gardening when you have a small space

I enjoy reading your articles, but most of the information is for people who have a yard. I live in an apartment, but I would still like to grow a few vegetables or herbs. Any suggestions? — B.M.

Good for you. Not having a yard doesn’t mean your green thumb can’t get some exercise. In some ways, you have an advantage over those of us with yards because you can devote more time to your plants than homeowners since a big portion of our discretionary time is consumed by mowing. So, let’s talk about some things you need to consider.

First of all, you are going to need a spot that gets sun. Vegetables need about 8-10 hours of sun per day. Admittedly, this can be a little challenging since you don’t have control over the placement of your apartment. But, even with less-than-optimal sun, you can still grow some produce to eat.

Also, don’t place containers too close to walls or other reflective surfaces because this can overheat your plants. Plants on the west side tend to suffer more from reflective heat than the north or east sides.

Once you find your spot, you will need to give your plants a home. Just about anything can be a container. If aesthetics are on your priority list, you can find containers just about everywhere in all sizes and colors. If you are OK with a more utilitarian look, plastic buckets work just as well. Just be sure your container has a few holes in the bottom to allow it to drain. Otherwise, water accumulates in the buckets, which will ultimately lead to root rot. Also, pay attention to container color. The black and dark blue ones look great, but they will also get warmer during the day due to heat absorption. Warmer containers will need more water, so just be aware.

Container height is another thing to consider. If you are going to have containers of various sizes and heights, remember to put the taller containers in the back and the shorter ones up front. This will help give them all better access to the sun.

Once you have your containers outfitted with drainage, you will need to get some garden soil. Soil is available at every garden center at a variety of price points. The more expensive ones tend to come with ingredients that provide more full-spectrum nutrition for your plants, so when it comes to garden soil, get the best soil your bank account can afford.

Somewhere along the line, figure out what you want to grow. Smaller containers will probably only contain one plant, while something the size of a half barrel can contain several plants. One larger container might be all you need rather than a bunch of smaller ones, so put a little thought into this.

Tomatoes work great in containers. Determinate varieties of tomatoes tend to work better in containers because they are smaller plants than the indeterminant ones. There is even a variety called patio tomatoes that are meant to grow in containers, so consider starting with some of these. You’ll probably need a tomato cage to give your plants some support.

Peppers and herbs grow well in containers, too. I like herbs for balcony gardens because the plants don’t get too large, and when a cooking need arises, your herb source is only a few feet away.

Cucumbers can be grown in a container; you’ll just need a trellis so they can grow vertically rather than spread their vines all over your patio.

If you do have a larger container, you don’t have to plant a “monoculture.” You can mix and match whatever you want in a larger container. Just be cognizant of the full-grown size because those little plants will get bigger. Some people grow the ingredients for salsa or a mixed salad all together in a container. This can be a lot of fun. You just walk outside and harvest what you need for a meal. It doesn’t get much fresher than that.

One thing to keep in mind when growing in containers is that these containers are a closed environment. Your plants will not be able to draw upon the surrounding soil for water or nutrients. Because of this, you’ll need to be diligent in keeping up with your plant’s water and nutrient needs. The plants will tell you how often you need to water them.

One thing that can be tricky with a plant such as tomatoes is that the symptoms for overwatering and underwatering are very similar: wilting leaves. If you are new to this, moisture meters are inexpensive and will provide you with good information about your plant’s water needs. I have a couple of these, and it takes a lot of the guesswork out of keeping your container plants properly hydrated.

For their nutrient needs, just get a good all-purpose fertilizer and follow the recommended application instructions. See you in the garden!

