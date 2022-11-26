Master Gardener: Tips for buying and caring for a Christmas tree

“I just moved into my first home this year and am getting ready to purchase my first Christmas tree. What do I need to know?” — D.A.

Congratulations! There are some things you should know before purchasing and caring for a Christmas tree through the season. Here’s some things to consider.

First of all, take some measurements in the area where you would like to place your tree. Make note of how wide and tall your tree can be to comfortably fit into your home. As you can imagine, it’s not unusual for an enthusiastic Christmas tree shopper to find the perfect tree, only to get it home and find out that the tree is too big for their house. In that case, you either return the tree to get another one, or saw off the bottom of the tree. Both of these options can be avoided with a little planning.

The next decision you will need to make is to decide where you are going to look for that perfect tree. Tulsa has a variety of locations where you can purchase a pre-cut Christmas tree. These vary from the traditional garden center to the pop-up Christmas tree stores we see around town.

If you would like an experience that harkens back to Christmases past, there are several Christmas tree farms in the area. Just do a quick internet search for “Christmas tree farms near me,” and you’ll find there are several within driving distance.

Now that you know where you are planning on purchasing your tree, you’ll need to decide which variety of tree you prefer. Oklahoma has several native-grown trees that you’ll likely find at the Christmas tree farm. These would include Leyland cypress, Virginia pine, Arizona cypress or white pine.

If you are planning to shop at one of the tree lots, you’ll probably find Norman fir, Frasier fir and Noble fir, among others. All of the above trees have that wonderful evergreen smell that will fill your home with the scent of Christmas.

When shopping pre-cut trees, pick the freshest tree you can find. To determine freshness, try to bend some of the needles. Fresh needles will bend easily while dry needles tend to snap. If the needles are dry enough to snap, it likely won’t look that great for Christmas.

Assuming you were able to decide on the perfect tree, it’s always a good idea to saw off about an inch from the bottom of the tree when you get home. Once you get that bottom inch removed, place the base of the tree in a container of water and store it in the garage until you are ready to bring it in the house.

Also, be sure you have a good, sturdy tree stand that is capable of securely supporting your tree. You will also want your stand to be able to hold some water, which will help keep your tree from drying out and becoming a fire hazard.

Speaking of drying out, your Christmas tree will do better indoors if it is not near a heater vent or especially the fireplace. We’ve all probably seen those videos of how fast a Christmas tree can become engulfed in flames. Dry trees are more at risk for such an event, so keep the tree watered and away from anything that could cause it to dry out.

As an additional safety precaution, be sure to only leave the tree lights on when a responsible person is at home. And finally, be sure to remove the tree at the end of the season before it gets too dry. Good luck, and happy holidays!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.