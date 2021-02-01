Master Gardener: Time to start your bountiful strawberry garden

It’s best to plant strawberry plants in Oklahoma between Feb. 1 and mid-March but don’t plan on getting any fruit during this first year. I know this will challenge your gardener sensibilities, but you should remove all the flowers as they appear because the plants will divert nutrients to the flowers and away from the plant. But your goal in the first year is really just to help your strawberry plants get established.

During this first year, strawberry plants can generate between 30 to 50 runners which is why the initial plants should be spaced about a foot apart. When planting, place the strawberry plants so that the crowns (where the leaves emerge from the plant) are even with the surface of the soil. Planting them too deep will cause them to rot and when planted too shallow, the roots can dry out, causing the plant to die. Water is critical for these new plants, so be sure to give them a good soaking. Since strawberries are a shallow rooted plant, you will need to keep them hydrated with about 1” of water per week.

Somewhere around the first of September, apply a nitrogen fertilizer at a rate of 1.5 pounds per 100 feet or row. This will provide them with the additional nutrition they need to set fruit buds for the next year.