‘I don’t know why, but I can’t wait to get my garden started. Usually, I purchase transplants from around town, but this year I would like to start some from seed indoors. How do I do that?” — W.G.

It is that time of year. With a cool-season vegetable planting time of mid-February to mid-March, the window to start those seeds indoors is closing if not already closed. But the good news is that a lot of those crops can be direct-seeded into the soil. Those crops include carrots, Swiss chard, kohlrabi, lettuce, peas, spinach, radish and turnips.

When you start seeds indoors, you will need to start them about five to six weeks before you plan on moving them outdoors. This means that if your target planting date for warm-season crops is April 15, you should start your seeds around March 1.

Seed starting can be a little intimidating and there is a lot of fancy seed starting equipment, but in reality, you can start seeds in just about anything. Legit seed starting trays are great, but ultimately, any type of container will work, such as used yogurt or butter containers.

Personally, I like to use the peat pots since you can plant the entire pot in the ground when it’s time. But those smaller disposable plastic cups work well for starting seeds, too.

Once you have your seed-starting containers lined up, you’ll need to get some seed-starting soil mix. Seed-starting soil mix is a much lighter media and well suited to starting your seeds. Its light texture enables tiny roots to reach out easily. If you use a seed-starting mix, it’s not a bad idea to fill your containers about half full of regular potting soil and then top off with the seed-starting mix. This will help give them at good mix of media to start their journey to your garden. Just be sure to get this mix moist with water before planting your seeds because seed-starting mix can be a little contrary with its first watering. If you’ve experienced this, you know what I mean.

Now that you have your seeds planted in their new temporary homes, you need to find a warm place with lots of sun. Most seeds germinate faster when their soil is warm. Seventy degrees would be about right, but a little warmer won’t hurt. Seed-starting heating mats are available to warm the soil. With a heating mat, those cucumber seedlings start popping up in a day or two. Without them, it may just take a little longer. Be sure to turn off and remove the seed-starting heating mat once your seeds have germinated.

Seed-starting trays tend to come with clear plastic covers. These are great because they not only help retain the heat but also moisture. However, once your seedlings begin to grow, you’ll need to remove the cover to give them room to grow and allow for air circulation. Also, those warm, humid environments are great breeding grounds for fungi, so don’t leave them on too long.

Light is a key issue for your new little sprouts. A grow light just makes things easier. If your grow light has a frame or you suspend it above your seedlings, you’ll want the light pretty close to the plants, the closer the better. This also means you’ll have to raise the light as your plants grow.

If your new sprouts seem to be long and lanky, that’s their way of telling you they need more light. If you have a grow light, plan on leaving it on above your seedlings for about 16 to 18 hours a day. Currently, we are getting about 12 hours of daylight a day, so you can see how grow lights can help to speed your babies along.

And plan on rotating your plants under the light unless they are all getting equivalent light. Without rotating, the plants right under the light will grow to shade out the plants at the edges. So, take turns under the lighting hot spots for more consistent results.

Let’s fast forward closer to planting day. One thing that many a gardener overlooks is a process called “hardening off.” Hardening off involves gradually introducing your plants to the outdoors. To do this, plan on exposing them to the outdoors in stages. At first, maybe pick an area that is partially shaded and let them sit out for a couple of hours. Over about a week or so, gradually increase their exposure to the sun and elements so they can prepare for their new home.

You need to remember that your new seedlings have been living their best life indoors while having you pamper them with food and water. If they are not introduced gradually to the outdoors, it might be too much for them and they won’t make it. Introducing them gradually gives you a better chance at success.

If starting your plants from seed seems like too much, we have a good selection of vegetable plants available in our annual Plant Sale/Fundraiser. Get more info at tulsamastergardeners.org. See you in the garden!