Master Gardener: Time to start cool-season vegetables

Most of the seed-starting trays come with clear plastic covers. These are great because they help retain the heat and moisture levels in the tray. However, once your seeds start to grow, you will need to turn off the heating mat since it could cook your little sprouts. Also, the clear tray cover will need to come off because that moist, warm environment is a perfect breeding ground for fungi.

As your sprouts grow, if they seem long and lanky, this is a sign they need more light. If there’s room for a grow light in your budget, this is a good way to help them get the proper amount of light. There are a variety of products to accomplish this. My favorites are the grow lights that come with a stand that lets you raise the bulbs higher as the plants grow. With a grow light, you will probably need to rotate your plants because the ones directly under the light always seem to grow faster and get taller than the plants on the edges.

As your small plants get larger, it’s not a bad idea to move them to larger containers full of a good growing mix. This will help provide them with the nutrients and space to grow into the size of the plants you usually find at the garden centers. That said, I have transitioned many a vegetable plant in the peat pots directly to the garden.