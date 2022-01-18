Master Gardener: Time to start cool-season vegetables

Q: This year, rather than purchase vegetable plants, I want to start them from seeds. What do I need to know to be able to do that? — J.P.
A: Believe it or not, cool-season vegetables can be planted starting mid-February. Some of them can be started from seed indoors while others should be started outdoors as plants.
Here’s a list of some that can be started outdoors from seed between mid-February to mid-March: carrots, Swiss chard, kohlrabi, lettuce, peas, spinach and turnips. The following do better when started as plants: broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and onions.
The challenge with starting these vegetables outdoors as plants is that they can be difficult to find in February and March. So, if that’s your plan, you will probably need to start these from seed indoors.
As a rule, your seeds will need 5-6 weeks indoors before they will be ready to be moved outdoors. Based on this, you would need to get your seeds started indoors by the first of February if you are hoping to plant them by mid-March. In other words, you are going to need to start your seeds pretty soon.
There are a variety of ways you can start your seeds indoors, but you will need some basics to get started: seeds, seed-starting soil, containers and a sunny space.
Assuming you have your seeds, first you’ll need to decide what type of container you are going to use. Garden centers offer a variety of seed trays for this purpose, but you can also use empty yogurt or butter containers — whatever works.
I like to use the peat pots since these small pots can go right in the soil when it’s time to plant. They also help keep you from damaging these baby plants when you plant them since you don’t need to remove them from the container.
Once you have your container, you will need to fill a growing medium. I would suggest using a seed-starting mix because these mixes have a very fine consistency that makes it easy for young roots to grow. While these mixes come with a little fertilizer in them, once your plants start to grow, you should plan on supplementing. Just don’t overdo it, because these little ones don’t need much. And don’t forget to keep your seeds and seedlings watered.
Next is temperature. Most of the crops we plan on growing will germinate faster in soil that is about 70 degrees. Seed-heating mats are great for this but not required. However, with a seed-warming mat, you will be surprised how quickly those little sprouts pop up out of the soil. With a seed-heating mat, sprouts can pop up in a couple of days. Without it, it might take a couple of weeks.
Most of the seed-starting trays come with clear plastic covers. These are great because they help retain the heat and moisture levels in the tray. However, once your seeds start to grow, you will need to turn off the heating mat since it could cook your little sprouts. Also, the clear tray cover will need to come off because that moist, warm environment is a perfect breeding ground for fungi.
As your sprouts grow, if they seem long and lanky, this is a sign they need more light. If there’s room for a grow light in your budget, this is a good way to help them get the proper amount of light. There are a variety of products to accomplish this. My favorites are the grow lights that come with a stand that lets you raise the bulbs higher as the plants grow. With a grow light, you will probably need to rotate your plants because the ones directly under the light always seem to grow faster and get taller than the plants on the edges.
As your small plants get larger, it’s not a bad idea to move them to larger containers full of a good growing mix. This will help provide them with the nutrients and space to grow into the size of the plants you usually find at the garden centers. That said, I have transitioned many a vegetable plant in the peat pots directly to the garden.
When it’s getting close to the time you want to plant them outside, there is one step that many vegetable gardeners overlook: hardening your plants. Hardening your plants is a multi-day process of gradually exposing them to outdoor conditions rather than just letting them fend for themselves in the full sun.
To harden them off, plan on about a week of letting them adjust to the outdoors. Start by placing them in a partially shaded spot for several hours at a time. The breeze will strengthen their stalks, and the shaded sun will get them transitioned to their new, not-so-protected environment.
Following these steps will help you be a more successful gardener. See you in the garden!
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.