Master Gardener: These are the native trees to plant now in our area

Red maples are easy to grow in average, medium to wet, well-drained soil and do well in full sun to partial shade. It will even tolerate clay soils. It prefers moist, slightly acidic growing conditions and is very cold-hardy; anyone who lost a tree in our deep freeze earlier this year will appreciate this. The Red Maples is also one of the first to show color in the fall as its leaves turn a bright orange-red, but this coloration can vary from tree to tree.

Oklahoma Redbud

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention this one. It is the state tree, after all. You are probably familiar with the pink flowers that appear on redbuds in the spring. These flowers are one of the signs that spring is definitely on the way. Oklahoma redbuds can grow 20-30 feet in height and 25 to 35 feet in width. In addition to the flowers in the spring, these trees also have shiny leaves that are always an attention-getter. They grow best in well-drained soil in full sun or partial shade. Many homeowners consider this one an essential addition to their landscape. About the only downside to this tree is that it doesn’t transplant well, so pick a good spot and leave it be.