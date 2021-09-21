Master Gardener: These are the native trees to plant now in our area

In a previous article, you talked about fall being the best time to plant trees. Which trees do you recommend for our area? — K.W.
Yes, fall is the best time to plant most trees. When you visit a nursery to select a tree to plant, it can be a little overwhelming, so let’s look at some Master Gardener-recommended trees for Tulsa and surrounding areas. And just to add another layer, let’s concentrate on trees that are considered native to our area.
Why would we concentrate on native trees? Well, these are trees that are acclimated to our climate and tend to do well here. They are also typically trees that require less maintenance because they are native to our area and acclimated to our soil, sun, heat and winters.
This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plant non-native trees, it’s just that your life will probably be a little easier and your new tree will have a greater likelihood of success in their new home if you do.
Red maple
acer rubrum
This one is also known by Carolina maple, curled maple, Drummond’s maple, scarlet maple, soft maple or swamp maple. That’s a lot of aliases.
If you are looking for a large tree, this fast-growing tree won’t disappoint. While the red maple can grow upward of 100 feet tall, typically they will reach about 60 feet in height and 40 feet in width.
Red maples are easy to grow in average, medium to wet, well-drained soil and do well in full sun to partial shade. It will even tolerate clay soils. It prefers moist, slightly acidic growing conditions and is very cold-hardy; anyone who lost a tree in our deep freeze earlier this year will appreciate this. The Red Maples is also one of the first to show color in the fall as its leaves turn a bright orange-red, but this coloration can vary from tree to tree.
Oklahoma Redbud
Cercis canadensis var. texensis ‘Oklahoma’
We would be remiss if we didn’t mention this one. It is the state tree, after all. You are probably familiar with the pink flowers that appear on redbuds in the spring. These flowers are one of the signs that spring is definitely on the way. Oklahoma redbuds can grow 20-30 feet in height and 25 to 35 feet in width. In addition to the flowers in the spring, these trees also have shiny leaves that are always an attention-getter. They grow best in well-drained soil in full sun or partial shade. Many homeowners consider this one an essential addition to their landscape. About the only downside to this tree is that it doesn’t transplant well, so pick a good spot and leave it be.
Pinyon pine
Pinus edulis
This is another one with a lot of aliases, including Colorado pinyon, Colorado pinyon pine, nut pine, pino dulce, two-leaf pinyon and two-needle pine. This particular pine will grow to about 20-30 feet in height and width. It is tolerant of poor soil conditions, needs sun and won’t like overwatering very much. As an added bonus, its seeds are edible when eaten raw or roasted.
Loblolly pine
Pinus taeda
This one has several other names as well: bull pine, North Carolina pine, oldfield pine and rosemary pine. Over time this one can reach upward of 100 feet tall and up to 50 feet wide. It is the fastest growing of all pines. These are excellent pines for Oklahoma that tolerate our weather extremes quite well. It even does well in poorly drained soils and periods of drought.
Shumard oak
Quercus shumardii
This one doesn’t get as big as some of the other trees mentioned here but it will still grow to up to 60 feet in height and width as it grows into a well-shaped round tree.
Shumard oaks grow pretty fast and are drought-tolerant but will also tolerate periods of wet roots and do well with wind. It also has a nice red fall color. It needs full sun but will provide you will a lot of shade to escape the heat in the summer.
Bald cypress
Taxodium distichum
These trees can get big if given the chance. They can grow up to 120 feet tall and 75 feet wide. They grow well in wet soils or near water, but this is not a requirement. While it looks like a needled evergreen, it is deciduous, meaning they lose their needle-like leaves in the winter, thus the name “bald” cypress. Bald cypress will do well in a wide variety of soil conditions ranging from dry to wet, even in standing water. Yes, these are the type of trees that produce those knobby knees that grow up out of the ground. However, this type of growth can be minimized by mowing.
You can find more information on these trees and a variety of other trees by visiting tulsamastergardeners.org, clicking on Lawn and Garden Help and then clicking on Trees and Shrubs.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 26
Photos: Scenes from the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Born & Raised
Last chance offer: $1 for six months
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.