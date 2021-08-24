Master Gardener: There's an easy fix for twig girdlers eating your tree

While mowing the yard I saw several small branches on the ground that looked like they had been chewed off. What kind of insect “chews” off branches? — S.A. The insect you are talking about is likely the twig girdler (oncideres cingulata). I must admit that twig girdlers are one of my favorite insects. They are not my favorite because they can be destructive, but because of the process they go through to birth the next generation of twig girdlers. Their life cycle fits in the “nature is amazing” category in my book. Let me explain why.

Twig girdlers are in the longhorned beetle family and can range from 1/2 to 5/8 inches in length. That’s not very big compared to many beetles. They are grayish-brown and have antennae that are usually at least as long as the body. That right there should be enough to make them interesting. I mean, imagine you had antennae protruding from your head, these antennae would be 5 to 6 feet in length. That would be impressive, or at least it should be enough to endear you to many of your peers. Their larvae are whitish, cylindrical, legless grubs that grow to about 3/4 inch in length.

The preferred residential hosts for twig girdlers include pecan, hickory, persimmon and elm. But they will also make their homes in oaks, honeylocust, hackberry, poplar, dogwood and various fruit trees.