Master Gardener: The ins and outs of going organic

I hear and see the term “organic” all the time, but what does that mean? — K.W.

We do see the term “organic” quite a bit these days, and many of us probably lean toward organic produce without being able to give a good, concise definition of what that means, so here is what the USDA says: “Organic products must be produced using agricultural production practices that foster resource cycling, promote ecological balance, maintain and improve soil and water quality, minimize the use of synthetic materials, and conserve biodiversity.” In other words, organic gardening strives to make gardening self-sufficient and sustainable without relying on synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.

This sounds easy enough on the surface, but if you were wanting to certify your garden as organic, the process can take three years. During this three-year period, you would need to use organic practices but would not be able to claim the produce as organic until certification happened at the end of this three-year period.

If you are a home gardener wanting to transition to organic gardening without worrying about getting certified, here are some practices you will need to embrace.