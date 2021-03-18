Master Gardener: Take your garden to the next level for pollinators

Once you have attracted pollinators to your garden, you can help keep them there by providing larval host plants for their young. These larval host plants might include dill, fennel, parsley, chives or milkweed. Because some of these may not be as showy as you would like for your primary garden, you might want to set up a special area for larval host plants because ultimately, these plants will be eaten down to the stems by young caterpillars. You may not care, but it seems many people tend to divide their pollinator gardens into nectar and larval areas.

Another thing to consider is bloom time for your flowers. Because you want to provide a seasonlong home for these pollinators, pay attention to the bloom time of your flowers and try to select flowers whose bloom times overlap to provide a continuous source of nectar for the pollinators. This will require a little bit of research on your part, but the upside is that you will have a garden that flowers all season long.

Another thing to add to your pollinator garden would be some larger shelter plants such as honeysuckle. These types of plants create a place where pollinators can go to get out of the weather or to get away from someone looking to make a meal of them. In the case of honeysuckle, this shelter plant is also a provider of nectar.