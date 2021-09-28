Master Gardener: Take control of garden temperatures with a cold frame

If you have an old window with the glass intact, these make great tops for cold frames. If not, you can cover your lid with clear plastic. Since plastic can lose heat quickly, you might want to use two layers of plastic just to provide a little extra protection. The height of your cold frame should be sufficient to rise above whatever crop you intend to grow. You could also put a little weather stripping where the lid meets the frame to help keep the heat in. Wind breaks are also a great idea to help protect your cold frame from brisk north winds. This could be as simple as a couple of straw bales, but be careful not to shade the bed.

When using a cold frame, you become the thermostat. If it warms up sufficiently, you may need to open the lid to let some cooler air circulate around the plants. On colder days, you may want to leave it closed. Either way, unless we have a heat wave, you will want to close the lid at night to help retain the heat.

Water will be key in your cold frame, and you should water in the morning just like you do your regular garden. We water in the morning so that the water can evaporate off the leaves before nightfall. This helps to minimize disease in your garden.