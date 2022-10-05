Master Gardener: Take action in fall for good soil in spring

My garden didn’t do very well this year even though I did everything like I usually do. What could be going on?

First of all, a lot of our gardens had a rough time this year due to the heat and scarcity of rain. So, this is kind of expected. However, just to make sure there’s not an issue with your soil, let’s talk about soil testing.

If you’ve been watering adequately, the condition of your soil becomes the next thing to look at. The way we find out the nutrient levels in your soil is through a soil test. We recommend testing at least every three years so that you have a good idea of not only the current condition of your soil, but also what nutrients you need to add and at what amounts.

To get a soil sample you need something to dig with and a bucket. The OSU Tulsa County Extension office has special soil sampling tools you can check out, but a hand trowel or a bulb planter work great.

Next you will need to gather up some samples of your soil for the area you want tested. If you are wanting to test your lawn and your flower bed, you should do two different tests because you have likely been treating them differently throughout the year.

To get a good soil test you will need to get a soil sample from 15 to 20 different locations in the area you want tested. When we get soil from different location within the sample area, we get better, more accurate results. So, move around the sample area digging up some soil and putting it in a bucket. Also, be sure to dig down about 6 inches because the test is calibrated for a six-inch depth and nutrient levels vary by depth.

Once you get all your samples in a bucket, mix up the soil and remove any twigs or debris. After doing that, fill up something about the size of a sandwich bag with your sampled soil and bring that to the OSU Extension office at 4115 E. 15th Street. They will transfer your soil to an official container and send it to OSU for analysis. Be sure to bring the $10 fee in the form of cash or check to pay for the test.

In about two weeks you’ll receive your results back with recommendations on how to appropriately supplement any deficient nutrient levels. The standard soil test looks at pH, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. There are other tests that can be performed to measure the levels of micronutrients in the soil, but these are not usually necessary unless, after following the instructions you still have potential soil issues.

Fall is a good time to do this test because if you do need to make any adjustments to your pH, phosphorus, or potassium levels, it takes a while for these to change in your soil so by taking action in the fall, you’ll be a step or two ahead when spring comes. Good luck!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th Street, or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.