Master Gardener: Tactics to remove gophers from your yard

There are mounds of dirt appearing in my yard like something is digging. How do I stop this? — S.H.

Your problem can probably be traced back to gophers — pocket gophers, to be more specific. Pocket gophers are most active in the spring and the fall. They are called pocket gophers because they have fur-lined pouches on each of their cheeks they use to carry food back to their underground dens.

The mounds of dirt let you know you have gophers actively digging in your yard looking for food. These mounds of dirt are usually semi-circular and can be as large as 18-24 inches in diameter and approximately 6 inches high. Active gophers can make up to 200 mounds like these in a year.

Favorite gopher foods include roots of trees, grass, seeds, leaves, tender stems, tubers and bulbs.

In larger landscapes such as a field, we tend to recommend that you just live and let live since these gophers are loosening up potentially compacted soil while also providing a food source for several of our larger predators. However, if they are damaging your lawn or perhaps eating the roots of your plants, there are some things you can do to minimize their impact.