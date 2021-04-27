Master Gardener: Strategies for combating squash plant enemies

After the eggs hatch, they immediately tunnel inside the plant and begin eating. This feeding can last 30 days, although your squash plant probably won’t last that long. After the larvae mature, they exit the plant and burrow into the soil to pupate and overwinter.

Once the squash vine borer larvae begin to devour the inside of the squash plant stems, there’s not a whole lot you can do. If you catch it early, you can slice open the stem and physically remove the larvae. After doing this, bury the damaged portion under the soil and hope it begins to root. Personally, I have not had success with this method. You can also try injecting bT (bacillus thuringiensis) into the stem if you see damage since this organic pesticide controls caterpillars, but while you may kill the larvae, damage is oftentimes too severe for the plant to recover.

The primary way to tell if your plant damage is the result of squash vine borers is to look at the larger stems. Stems that are host to the larvae are yellowish, kind of squishy, and you will likely see a yellow-green sawdust looking substance. This is the frass (poop) of the squash vine borer larvae.