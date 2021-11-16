Master Gardener: Start now to help plants survive winter

Last year’s winter was brutal on my plants. Do you have any suggestions to help keep this from happening again this year? — L.S.

Oh, if we only had the power to control the weather, which we don’t. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing we can do to help minimize our winter plant losses. Here are some suggestions that will increase the odds your plants will survive the upcoming winter.

The first thing we can do is buy plants that are appropriate for our growing zone. Some of you probably just said “growing zone?” Yes, growing zone. The USDA has divided the country into various growing zones. For the most part, Tulsa is in growing zone 6b. This means that our average yearly minimum temperature typically doesn’t get below 0 to minus-5 degrees. However, as we remember, the deep freeze we experienced last season was a growing zone buster.

The temperatures we experienced earlier this year were in the minus-15 to minus-20-degree range, which can be expected in growing zone 5, a little farther north. The fact that we lost so many crapemyrtles is because most crapemyrtles are rated as appropriate in zones 7-10. When we purchase plants that are not appropriate or borderline for our growing zone, we are rolling the dice, and the dice did not roll in our favor earlier this year.