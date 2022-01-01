Master Gardener: Spring Urban Gardener classes open

First of all, Happy New Year! With all the events of the past couple of years, it feels like just making it this far is worthy of celebration. So, today’s a good day to take it easy, watch some football (Go Pokes!), and start thinking about this year’s garden.

If you are planning to start a garden this year for the first time or are just wanting to become a better gardener, registration recently opened for our Spring Urban Gardener classes.

We started this series of classes a few years ago as a way to help provide Tulsa gardeners with a good foundation of horticultural knowledge so they can be more successful in the garden. COVID-19 has tried to derail us a couple of times in the not too distant past, but we’re ready to get back in the classroom.

The Urban Gardener series is divided into two tracks: “Seed to Supper” and “Landscape and Lawn.” “Seed to Supper” is primarily for those interested in growing fruit and vegetables, and “Landscape and Lawn” speaks to those with an interest in flowers, trees and shrubs, and lawn management. There are three classes in each track, but most people enroll in all six classes to get a good knowledge base.