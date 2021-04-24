Master Gardener: Seven basic steps to water-wise landscaping

I have heard people talking about xeriscape gardens. What are those and why would we want a xeriscape garden? — B.C.

Xeriscaping is a practice designed to help provide water management strategies to minimize and better utilize water in outdoor landscapes. It is also known as water-wise landscaping. Sometimes people mispronounce the name or just misunderstand the concept and call it zero-scaping, but that would be incorrect. There is a common misconception that xeriscape landscapes are just cactus and rocks. This does not have to be the case.

OSU has determined that up to 50% of our summer water usage is used on outdoor landscapes. So, xeriscaping is a way to better utilize that water while at the same time providing you with an interesting landscape.

There are 7 basic principles to xeriscaping: planning and design, soil analysis, turf selection, plant selection, use of mulches and appropriate maintenance.