Master Gardener: Seven basic steps to water-wise landscaping

I have heard people talking about xeriscape gardens. What are those and why would we want a xeriscape garden? — B.C.
Xeriscaping is a practice designed to help provide water management strategies to minimize and better utilize water in outdoor landscapes. It is also known as water-wise landscaping. Sometimes people mispronounce the name or just misunderstand the concept and call it zero-scaping, but that would be incorrect. There is a common misconception that xeriscape landscapes are just cactus and rocks. This does not have to be the case.
OSU has determined that up to 50% of our summer water usage is used on outdoor landscapes. So, xeriscaping is a way to better utilize that water while at the same time providing you with an interesting landscape.
There are 7 basic principles to xeriscaping: planning and design, soil analysis, turf selection, plant selection, use of mulches and appropriate maintenance.
Planning and design is a good place to start thinking of good water management. A first step would be to group plants according to their water needs so you can water areas that need more water appropriately and reduce water usage in areas that perhaps don’t need as much water. To accomplish this, you would adjust your sprinklers to match the water needs of each area rather than say entering 20 minutes for each garden bed.
Soil analysis is helpful because healthy soil with plenty of organic matter will increase the ability of your soil to absorb and store water thereby reducing your watering needs. This would be a strategy best used in your gardens rather than in your turf areas due to the expense of adding organic matter to your lawn. However, using a mulching mower is a good way to add organic matter back into the soil.
Turf selection is also important. Fescue and Bermuda are king here in Oklahoma but consider Zoysia or buffalo grass if you want to reduce the water needs of your lawn.
Plant selection would be next, and a good place to start is to concentrate on native plants since they tend to have lower water needs, fewer pest problems and need less fertilizer.
Adding a nice, thick layer of mulch in your garden will not only reduce weeding but will help increase soil water retention while reducing evaporation.
Xeriscape landscapes also tend to require less maintenance. These landscapes can reduce maintenance by as much as 50% due to reduced mowing, mulching and better watering techniques.
Speaking of water usage, it’s better to water deeply than more often. When we water deeply, we encourage roots to grow deep and with deep roots, plants are less vulnerable to fluctuations in natural water delivery (rain). Soaker hoses are a good choice for your garden.
We have a link to a fact sheet from Oklahoma State University on our website that lists low water usage plants that would be appropriate for xeriscape landscapes. You can find that under the Hot Topics section of our website.
