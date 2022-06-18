 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Master Gardener: Setting the record straight on poison hemlock

  • 0

“I’ve seen people posting about poison hemlock and am seeing a lot of contradictory information. What do I need to know about poison hemlock in Tulsa?” — MW

You are correct. News seems to take on a life of its own sometimes, especially on social media, and poison hemlock seems to be one of those topics right now in Tulsa.

The first thing you should know is that yes, poison hemlock is poisonous. Most of the toxins are located in the seed, lower stem and roots. Either way, you don’t want to ingest it because doing so can result in respiratory paralysis, coma and death if not treated quickly.

It is a threat to livestock and wildlife. Pigs are most at risk, but it also poses a danger to cattle, horses, sheep and goats. Livestock should not be allowed to graze in infested pastures in the early spring when this plant is an early, green forage plant. However, livestock are more likely to encounter poison hemlock in contaminated hay.

One of the challenges is that poison hemlock looks similar to wild carrot (Queen Anne’s lace) and cow parsnip. Each of these plants produces small, white flowers, so it would be easy to confuse them from a distance. One way to identify poison hemlock is that its stem has purple spots. In contrast, wild carrot has a hairy stem, and cow parsnip has a ribbed stem. Neither of their stems have any purple on them, so that is a key identifier. Poison hemlock also has a cat urine-type smell that is evident during the summer.

People are also reading…

Poison hemlock prefers a moist, shady place to grow and is often found along streams or ditches. From there, it can spread into adjacent territory.

One challenge with eliminating this plant is that the seeds can remain viable in the soil for three years, so any attempt to control poison hemlock is going to be a multi-year process rather than a one and done. Complete control will likely take three to six years using a multi-tiered approach.

Since some people break out in a rash by even touching poison hemlock, be sure to wear protective clothing at all times when working around this weed. A mask wouldn’t be a bad idea, either.

Mowing is a good strategy since mowing will stress the plant and reduce its ability to take in nutrients. Herbicides such as 2,4-D or dicamba are effective against poison hemlock. Because those seeds remain viable in the ground for up to three years, this will be a multi-year process, too.

So be aware, check for purple on the stems and stay away for the most part. Good luck!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

See the ‘Tulsa King’ teaser from Paramount+

TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage ("I'm Sorry"), Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley"), Max Casella ("The Tender Bar"), Domenick Lombardozzi ("The Irishman"), Vincent Piazza ("Boardwalk Empire"), Jay Will ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), A.C. Peterson ("Superman & Lois") with Garrett Hedlund ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday").

The series will be executive-produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive-produce.

Try It Free: https://bit.ly/3O3agnD

Follow Paramount+ for the latest news:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParamountPlus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountplus

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paramountplus/

Garden Tips

• Remain alert for insect damage. Add spider mites to the list. Foliage of most plants becomes pale and speckled; juniper foliage turns a pale yellowish color. Shake a branch over white paper and watch for tiny specks that crawl. Watch for first-generation fall webworms.

• Some pests can be hand-picked without using a pesticide. Do not spray if predators such as lady beetles are present. Spraying insecticides early in the morning or late in the day will avoid spraying honeybees and other essential pollinators.

• There are still a few seats left for our Urban Gardener Classes. Visit tulsamastergardeners.org for more info and to sign up.

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert