Master Gardener: Ridding your yard of gophers, moles

Gophers are the most active in the spring and the fall. I don’t usually think of gophers as a problem this time of year, but my neighbor across the street has trapped several in the past few weeks and I have been seeing their mounds in the neighborhood on my morning walks, so they are out there.
Technically, these gophers are called pocket gophers because they have fur-lined pouches on each of their cheeks that they use to carry food. Their favorite foods include roots of trees, grass, seeds, leaves, tender stems, tubers and bulbs.
You know you have gophers if you have mounds of dirt in varying sizes popping up in your yard. Basically, the gophers push this dirt to the surface and out of the way as they tunnel through the soil looking for something to eat. These mounds vary from round to semicircular in shape and can get up to 18-24 inches in diameter and about 6 inches tall. When they are active, a gopher can make as many as 200 of these mounds in a year.
In large fields, we don’t usually recommend taking any action because they can help to loosen compacted soils and provide a food source for larger predators. But if they are tearing up your lawn or eating the roots of your favorite plants, you may want to take action.
Poison grain can be successful under the right conditions. But if you have pets, we do not recommend the use of poison grain because you don’t want your furry friends to get into the gopher poison.
In most situations, traps are an effective way to control gophers in your lawn or garden. There are several different types of traps. Once you get your trap and are familiar with how to properly and safely operate it, you can begin your search by looking for fresh mounds of dirt. Old mounds do not indicate the presence of a gopher, they just show that a gopher has been there. You want a fresh mound because that is where the gopher is now. Fresh mounds of dirt will typically be darker in color.
When you find the mound, probe the ground on the indention side to locate the tunnel. Once you find it, dig a hole to reveal the tunnel. Once the tunnel is open, place your trap in the tunnel. For best results, use two traps; one facing each direction because it is hard to know which direction they will be traveling.
When placing your traps, always secure it to a brick or piece of wood above the ground because once caught, a gopher can take off with your trap. When you have your traps set and secured, cover the hole with a rock or grass or a small piece of wood so that no light can get in the exposed tunnel.
Gophers will sense that their tunnel has been compromised and will head that direction to make repairs. If you do not catch your gopher within a couple of days, carefully remove your traps and keep your eyes out from more fresh mounds so you can try again. Persistence will help you prevail in your efforts to rid your yard of gophers.
Moles are another challenge to our lawns and gardens. Moles don’t make the mounds of dirt. Moles tend to tunnel just below the surface, causing the soil to raise up as they tunnel along. If you see dirt raised from these tunnels, you have moles and not gophers. You may also discover mole tunnels while out working in the yard or mowing. I know I have stepped on a few tunnels in years past and it’s a little unnerving when the soil beneath you gives way.
Moles differ from gophers in many ways, but one big difference is their choice of foods. Moles dig through the ground in search of worms rather that roots. A mole can eat its weight in worms every day. Some of us can probably identify with this after a full day of Thanksgiving grazing.
You can try to trap moles, but we recommend a fairly new strategy of poison worms. These worms look kind of like gummy worms and are intended to mimic moles’ primary food source: worms.
In the past few years, I have taken a live and let live approach to moles because their tunneling can help to loosen up compacted soil. But if they need to go, first you will need to find some active tunnels. To do this, pat down or step on the tunnels you see. Then, go back the next day to see if any of those raised mounds of dirt are back. If so, you know you have an active tunnel.
Then just punch a hole in the top of the tunnel and drop in one of the poison worms. You don’t want to handle the worms with your fingers for a couple of reasons: 1) you don’t want to leave your scent on the worms and 2) you don’t want to get the poison on your fingers … or at least I don’t want to. So get some latex gloves or put your hand in a plastic bag before handling.
The downside to this method is that you will only know you have been successful if you stop seeing the mounds from tunnels.
Good luck!
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.
