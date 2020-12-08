Master Gardener: Ridding your yard of gophers, moles

In most situations, traps are an effective way to control gophers in your lawn or garden. There are several different types of traps. Once you get your trap and are familiar with how to properly and safely operate it, you can begin your search by looking for fresh mounds of dirt. Old mounds do not indicate the presence of a gopher, they just show that a gopher has been there. You want a fresh mound because that is where the gopher is now. Fresh mounds of dirt will typically be darker in color.

When you find the mound, probe the ground on the indention side to locate the tunnel. Once you find it, dig a hole to reveal the tunnel. Once the tunnel is open, place your trap in the tunnel. For best results, use two traps; one facing each direction because it is hard to know which direction they will be traveling.

When placing your traps, always secure it to a brick or piece of wood above the ground because once caught, a gopher can take off with your trap. When you have your traps set and secured, cover the hole with a rock or grass or a small piece of wood so that no light can get in the exposed tunnel.