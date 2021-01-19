Master Gardener: Ready to start growing vegetables? Start seeds indoors

Next, your job is to nurture your new little ones until they are ready and weather conditions are appropriate to plant outdoors. If your plants get long and lanky, this is an indicator that they probably don’t have enough light. This is not a fatal error, and in my experience, this can correct itself once they are planted outdoors. But good light is key.

Speaking of light. If your budget allows, there are nice, suspended grow lights with frames that are adjustable. By adjustable, I mean they have cords that allow the light bulbs to be raised as your baby plants grow. If you have access to these, start the lights down low near the top of your container covers. As your plants grow, raise up the lights to allow for growth. You may also need to rotate your plants so that they equally share in the light. If you don’t, you will likely have tall ones right under the light and shorter ones near the edges.

Once the seedlings begin to get established, some gardeners like to move them to larger individual containers full of a rich garden soil mix. The advantage to this is that the roots will be able to expand more than they would if they were still contained in the smaller seed-starting pots. But this is not a necessity.